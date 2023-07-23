Arjun Aneja Makes a Strong Comeback in Film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Arjun Aneja is an actor who previously starred in television soaps.

He took a break to focus on other mediums and grow as an artist.

He recently returned to the big screen with the film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Arjun Aneja, an actor who previously starred in television soaps, took a break to focus on other mediums and grow as an artist. He recently returned to the big screen with the film Satyaprem Ki Katha but felt that his role was too short. Despite this, he remains optimistic and sees himself as a beginner who is starting his career over with a bang.

“I have nothing against the medium as it’s the best in the business but as an artiste one needs to grow to stay relevant. Else your craft takes a back seat and becomes redundant. The break gave me enough time to rejuvenate and retros-pect. It was only then I was able to understand how to take my career forward,” says the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor.

In the beginning, Arjun Aneja was associated with the critically acclaimed movie “Neerja.” “The role I played in this film is connected to the soul of your country so that was more the reason I just said big yes. Also, I did get a great team to work with. It was in 2016 and since then it was television for me till I decided to move away and focus on other mediums.”

The actor returned to the limelight with the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” portraying the role of Tapan. “After my break, I was looking for something good and I got the film Visfot that happens to be Fardeen Khan’s comeback project. I was busy with the project that SPKK came my way. The film did well and became a hit, so it was like an icing on the cake for me.”

Regarding his character in the film, Aneja expressed disappointment, feeling that the role should have been more substantial, as he was taken aback by the limited screen time and low visibility. “The entire film revolves around these three characters. If you see, I’m there throughout the film but mainly by name. When I was offered the part, I was elated to be cast opposite Kiara (Advani) as her boyfriend and lead antagonist. I shot for days for this role. But not much could pass the edit table. Much of the role got cut for reasons best known to the makers. Many of my friends who went to watch were happy to see me on the big screen once again but were left asking for more. Anyway, joh ho gya so ho gya… I want to see the brighter side and call myself a beginner – at least I got to restart with a bang.”

