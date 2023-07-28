Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Remembers Mom Mona Shourie in emotional Post

Anshula Kapoor, an entrepreneur, and social media personality, advocates for a healthy lifestyle.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, is a well-known entrepreneur and social media personality who advocates for a healthy lifestyle. Along with sharing diet and beauty tips, she regularly treats her Instagram followers with captivating posts about her friends and family.

Anshula, the cherished daughter of Boney Kapoor, frequently shares old and unseen pictures of her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Her heartwarming family posts never fail to touch the hearts of netizens. Recently, she shared a childhood photo of herself, her brother Arjun, and their mom, evoking emotions among her followers.

The picture captures a joyful moment, with young Anshula laughing as she gazes at the camera. Her mother is sitting on a sofa, wearing a soft smile while engrossed in a book. Young Arjun, donning a purple t-shirt and a white cap, is also seen grinning in the vintage photograph.

Accompanying the old photograph, Anshula wrote a deeply emotional and heartfelt message in tribute to her late mother.

Anshula wrote, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight, and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year.. when I can’t relive a memory, when I loose her smell or her voice. But it has always come back to me in the past.”

“Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again Ma.Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again?,” Anshula added.

“Miss you Ma. Pls come back to me in my memories,” Anshula ended her message with a heartbroken emoji.

Anshula Kapoor’s recent Instagram post dedicated to her mother has been showered with love from her celebrity siblings, friends, and fans on social media. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor expressed their emotions by reacting with red heart emojis to Anshula’s heartfelt message.

Anshula Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor shared a very close bond with their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sadly, Mona Shourie Kapoor lost her battle with cancer in March 2012.

