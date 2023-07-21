Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Welcome Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal, and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, are celebrating the arrival of their second child.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, Arik Rampal, into the world.

On July 20, Arjun Rampal took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby boy’s birth.

Arjun Rampal, the renowned actor, and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, are celebrating the arrival of their second child. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and have been spotted together at various events and outings. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Arik Rampal, into the world.

Earlier this year, Gabriella shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot, joyfully announcing her second pregnancy. On July 20, Arjun Rampal took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby boy’s birth. He expressed his gratitude to the exceptional team of doctors and nurses and revealed that both mother and son are doing well. The couple is elated and over the moon with the new addition to their family. Arjun’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues, and fans, showering the couple with love and blessings.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. After 20 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation and got divorced in 2019.

On the professional front:

Arjun Rampal has been actively involved in the film industry. In 2022, he was last seen in the action film “Dhaakad,” and he is set to star in the period war film “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon” directed by Ramesh Thete. Fans can also anticipate his upcoming movie “Crakk,” where he shares the screen with Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez, scheduled for release in 2023. Additionally, Arjun is part of Abbas Mastaan’s film “Penthouse,” alongside Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Sharman Joshi.

As the couple embraces parenthood once again, fans eagerly await glimpses of the adorable new addition to their beautiful family. Congratulations and best wishes pour in for Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, hoping for a future filled with health, happiness, and endless love for their growing family.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Arjun Rampal reacts to Dhaakad’s tragedy Filmmaking is an art, definitely, but it's also a business at the...