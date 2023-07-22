Arjun Rampal Baby Enjoys Quality Time with Dad

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second baby boy.

On July 20, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second baby boy, bringing immense joy to their growing family. Arjun shared the delightful news with their fans on social media, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received.

The couple, who already share a four-year-old son named Arik, is overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family. This marks Arjun’s fourth time embracing fatherhood, as he has two daughters from his previous marriage with Mehr Jesia.

Gabriella, the proud new mommy, couldn’t contain her happiness and took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of Arjun bonding with their newborn son. In the picture, Arjun looks dashing in a black sweatshirt and matching cap, cradling the little one wrapped in a soft white cloth. Although the baby’s face remains hidden, the father-son moment radiates pure love and tenderness. Gabriella captioned the post with, “Thank you everyone. Little boy is here” accompanied by blue heart and rainbow emojis, expressing her joy.

Earlier, Arjun had also shared a touching update about Gabriella and their son’s health, posting a picture of a towel with ‘Hello world’ and Winnie-the-Pooh printed on it. He joyfully announced, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a loving relationship for several years since they met through a mutual friend in 2018. Their first child, Arik, was born in 2019, adding more happiness to their lives. Meanwhile, Arjun’s previous marriage with Mehr continues to foster a loving environment for their two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, who are often seen bonding with other star kids.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal has an exciting lineup of projects. Fans can eagerly await his appearance in Abbas Mastaan’s upcoming film “Penthouse,” where he stars alongside Bobby Deol. Additionally, the actor will be seen in the action-packed movie “Crakk,” featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

With their hearts full of joy and love, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades embark on this new chapter of parenthood, surrounded by the blessings of their loved ones and fans alike.

