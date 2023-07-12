Armaan Kohli Faces Jail Time Unless He Pays ₹50 Lakh to Ex-Girlfriend

Armaan Kohli was given an ultimatum by the Bombay High Court to pay ₹50 lakh to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa.

Neeru Randhawa files an application to reconsider the 2018 court order dismissing her FIR against Armaan.

He faced assault charges in 2018 for allegedly physically assaulting Neeru during an argument.

Armaan Kohli has been given an ultimatum by the Bombay High Court to either pay ₹50 lakh to his ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa or face imprisonment. This ruling stems from an assault case filed in 2018, which was initially quashed on the condition that Armaan would make the payment to Neeru.

Neeru has recently filed an application with the High Court to reconsider the 2018 court order that had previously dismissed her First Information Report (FIR). As a result, Armaan was able to be released from jail. According to reports, Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha were quoted as stating that “Either he pays, or we recall the order.”

In 2018, Neeru filed a complaint accusing Armaan of physically assaulting her following a heated argument about their business. Subsequently, Armaan was arrested, and charges were pressed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other applicable sections.

According to Neeru’s complaint, she and Armaan Kohli had been in a romantic relationship for three years and shared a flat in Mumbai’s Santracruz area. During an argument over a financial matter at their residence, it is alleged that Armaan pushed her, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Subsequently, the case against Armaan Kohli was dismissed by the court, with the condition that he would provide a sworn statement vowing not to engage in similar incidents in the future. In addition, he was instructed to pay ₹50 lakh to Neeru, a payment he has failed to fulfill. The court further directed Armaan to make monetary deposits of ₹1 lakh each to the Tata Memorial Centre’s children treatment center and The National Association of the Blind within six months from the present date as part of the costs associated with the case.

Apart from Neeru Randhawa’s case, Armaan Kohli faced further legal troubles that resulted in his imprisonment. Later that same year, he was arrested for possessing 41 liquor bottles illegally. In 2021, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) also apprehended him in connection with a drug-related case.

Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in numerous films and TV shows, experienced a resurgence in popularity when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7, hosted by Salman Khan, gaining national recognition.