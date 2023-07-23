Armeena Khan Shares Beautiful Family & Solo Photos From UK

Armeena Khan, a stunning and talented actress from Pakistan, has spent a significant part of her life overseas. She embarked on her acting journey with the drama “Shab e Arzoo Ka Alam,” where she starred alongside Mohib Mirza. However, it was her roles in the projects “Janaan” and “Bin Roye,” both in film and drama, that brought her widespread recognition and success. Fans adored her innocent looks in these hits.

Aside from her successful career, Armeena Khan enjoys a blissful married life with her husband, Fesl Khan, forming an adorable and loving couple. In December 2022, the couple welcomed their precious daughter, Amelia, into their lives, bringing immense joy to their family.

Currently, Armeena is enjoying a wonderful vacation with her family in the UK, capturing the beautiful moments and sharing them with her fans. While she shared some heartwarming pictures with her little daughter, she chose not to reveal her face to maintain their privacy. She also shared some delightful photos on Eid day, celebrating the festive occasion.

Here, we have gathered various new pictures of this super gorgeous actress, giving her fans a glimpse into her life and experiences:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

