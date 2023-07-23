Armeena Rana Khan adorable pictures with her daughter

Armeena Rana Khan is a talented and stunning Pakistani actress who has spent most of her life living abroad.

Armeena Rana Khan is a talented and stunning Pakistani actress who has spent most of her life living abroad. She started her acting journey with a drama called “Shab e Arzoo Ka Alam” on Ary Digital, where she starred alongside Mohib Mirza. However, it was her roles in the successful projects “Janaan” and “Bin Roye,” both as films and dramas that brought her widespread recognition. Fans absolutely adored her innocent and captivating looks in these ventures.

In her personal life, Armeena is happily married to Fesl Khan, and they make a delightful couple. In December 2022, their joy multiplied as they welcomed their adorable daughter, Amelia, into the world. Currently, the family is enjoying a wonderful vacation in the UK, and Armeena is sharing some beautiful snapshots from their trip. She has also shared some lovely pictures with her little daughter, though she has chosen not to reveal her face to the public. Armeena’s fans and well-wishers are thrilled to see her enjoying her time with her family and cherishing these precious moments.

