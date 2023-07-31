Advertisement
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine wishes father on birthday

Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his birthday on Sunday, July 30.

On his special day, the actor received a heartfelt birthday wish from his oldest daughter, Katherine, who took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of them sharing a loving hug. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Happy birthday Daddy Schwarzenegger we love you!’ The picture appears to have been taken when Katherine was in her late teenage years.

The photo captures the longtime Hollywood leading man and former California governor dressed in a dark blue suit with a white dress shirt and tie, embracing his daughter on a field next to basketball courts. By using the word ‘we’ in her expression of love, Katherine likely referred to her growing family, including her husband Chris Pratt and their daughters Lyla, who will turn three in August, and Eloise, who is one.

Apart from Katherine, aged 33, the Terminator star is also a proud father to daughter Christina, 32, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

