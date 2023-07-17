Advertisement
date 2023-07-17
Arshad Warsi Joins Akshay Kumar And Sanjay Dutt In ‘Welcome 3

Arshad Warsi has joined the star-studded cast of Welcome 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, in an incredibly exciting movie.

In discussing the film, Warsi revealed that Welcome 3 would be a grand and extravagant theatrical experience. He shared details about the impressive ensemble, confirming the participation of Dutt, Kumar, and Paresh Rawal.

“The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film in which I will be a part. It features me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and many other talented individuals,” said the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Addressing his reduced on-screen presence, Warsi, aged 55, attributed it to the changing landscape of Indian cinema. He remarked that most films nowadays revolve around superhero themes, which he finds to be a rather peculiar concept.

“The whole scenario in cinema has changed. Nowadays, all the movies hitting the theaters are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life—it’s bizarre,” he shared with Hindustan Times.

Warsi expressed that he sees himself differently in this new cinematic landscape. While he has received offers for roles in such big films, he is not inclined towards playing smaller parts in these grand productions. Instead, he values job satisfaction above all else. The movie he has chosen to be a part of is Welcome 3.

