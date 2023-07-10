Arshad Warsi Reflects On First Meeting With Jaya Bachchan

Arshad Warsi recently recounted his initial encounter with the iconic Jaya Bachchan, sharing details of their first meeting.

During an interview, Arshad disclosed that their paths crossed for his debut film, and he was filled with immense nervousness.

According to Arshad, director Joy Augustine approached him for a film being produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company. The director requested Arshad to send his pictures for consideration.

Apprehensive about his acting abilities, Arshad candidly expressed his concerns to the director, stating, “Dude, I can’t act, don’t do this to me! You see people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that!” He did not want to become the unfortunate example of someone who failed in pursuing their dreams.

Shortly thereafter, Arshad received a call from Jaya Bachchan, requesting a meeting with him. Uncertain of what to expect, Arshad anticipated being reprimanded. He humorously reflected, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm, Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not? She’s Amitabh Bachchan’s wife! Her scolding will be enjoyable, it will be a story in my life.'”

Approaching the meeting with a sense of trepidation, Arshad was taken aback when Jaya Bachchan inquired about his proficiency in speaking Hindi. Nervously, he responded affirmatively in English. To his surprise, she then declared, “You are doing the film.” Overwhelmed by the news, Arshad humorously remarked, “I died! I said, ‘Now it’s over.'”

Arshad Warsi also shared that he asked Jaya Bachchan what led her to choose him for the film. She replied, revealing that among the 36 pictures he had sent, each one portrayed different expressions.

