Arslan Khan receives Indian TV show offer from Sargun Mehta

Actor and model Arslan Khan recently disclosed that he received an offer from an Indian casting agency and actress Sargun Mehta for a prominent role in the Hindi TV show Udariyan. During an Instagram Q&A session, a fan pointed out Arslan’s Indian appearance and inquired if he would be open to working in Bollywood.

Arslan responded by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with Sargun Mehta, where she praised his talent and extended the offer for Udariyan. Interestingly, the Indian casting agency initially assumed he was Indian due to his striking looks but was surprised to learn that he is from Pakistan.

Despite this twist, Arslan expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to collaborate across borders and work in India if given the opportunity.

Arslan Khan is a popular Pakistani actor and model who has earned recognition in the entertainment industry. In 2023, he tied the knot with fellow actor Hira Khan.

Continuing to ascend in his career, Arslan is set to star alongside acclaimed actors Resham and Usman Peerzada in the upcoming drama serial “Muthi Bar Chahat.” Additionally, he has been cast in a significant project under the direction of renowned filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat.

