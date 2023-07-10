Ashish Vidyarthi Takes a Trip to Bali with Newlywed Wife Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua enjoy a vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The couple shares their first photo from the trip.

Ashish Vidyarthi recently married Rupali Barua in a private registry ceremony in Kolkata.

Ashish Vidyarthi, the actor, and his recently married wife, Rupali Barua, have embarked on a vacation in Indonesia. The couple shared their first photo from the trip on Monday, following Ashish’s earlier hangout with friends in Mumbai.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua were captured in a photo, wearing cheerful smiles against a backdrop of lush greenery and hills. Ashish chose a printed vacation shirt, while Rupali looked lovely in a crochet outfit. The couple shared the photo, tagging it with the location Bali, indicating their presence in the popular holiday destination.

In a recent social media post, Ashish Vidyarthi and his newlywed wife Rupali Barua shared about their visit to Bali. They expressed their joy and excitement about the trip, hinting at a romantic getaway in the beautiful destination, “Lit in the glory of togetherness.” Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time in May this year. Recent reports suggest that he and his wife enjoyed a vacation in Singapore last month.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently entered into a marriage with Rupali Barua in a private registry ceremony held at a club in Kolkata. Rupali, an entrepreneur with a fashion store and cafe in Kolkata, originally hails from Guwahati. This is Ashish’s second marriage, and it received some criticism due to the significant age difference, as he is 57 years old. His previous marriage was to actor-singer Piloo Vidyarthi, with whom he has a son named Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish and Piloo finalized their divorce in 2022.

In an interaction with the media, Piloo Vidyarthi opened up about their separation and divorce, “It is something I might have not realised before or maybe it was there but I didn’t feel like expressing it. My child grew up and left for abroad. As an artist, I did what I wanted to and no one restricted me. But, when I explored, I realised my callings, and that is when I knew that our (my and Ashish’s) future wants are different. He has all the right to fulfil his dreams, whatever he aspires to be in future.”

“There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now,” she also added. Ashish Vidyarthi’s upcoming project is the film “Khufiya.”

