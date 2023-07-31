Athiya Shetty’s Sizzling Ramp Walk Leaves the Internet Ablaze

Athiya Shetty is a talented actress known for her captivating performances on screen.

She turned heads and set the ramp ablaze as the showstopper at India Couture Week.

Her innate style and elegance have always been a delight to reckon with, making her a favorite at prominent fashion events.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty, the talented actress known for her captivating performances on screen, continues to dazzle off-screen as well with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she turned heads and set the ramp ablaze as the showstopper at India Couture Week, showcasing the latest collection by renowned designer Anamika Khanna. Her innate style and elegance have always been a delight to reckon with, making her a favorite at prominent fashion events.

For the India Couture Week, Athiya graced the runway in an embroidered cream long-sleeve dress adorned with stunning jewelry, including an exquisite emerald choker necklace. Her glamorous makeup, featuring dark lipstick, complemented her sleek bun hairstyle, completing the mesmerizing look.

However, the real showstopper moment extended beyond the runway, as her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, couldn’t contain his admiration. Taking to his Instagram stories, KL Rahul shared a clip of Athiya’s captivating ramp walk with a heartwarming caption that read, “My stunning wife ❤️ @athiyashetty.” Touched by his sweet gesture, Athiya re-shared his post on her own Instagram, adding the caption, “My whole heart ❤️❤️.”

The power couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala earlier this year, have been inseparable ever since. Their love story, which began almost four years ago, has been a beautiful journey filled with love and joy. Fans have been treated to glimpses of their adorable moments through frequent public appearances and delightful pictures shared on social media.

Not just KL Rahul, but fellow celebrities also showered Athiya with praise for her impeccable ramp walk. Ileana D’Cruz, the talented actress known for her roles in movies like “Barfi,” expressed her admiration for Athiya’s stunning appearance. Posting a clip of the ramp walk on her Instagram Stories, Ileana wrote, “I mean this girl is just 🔥 and walking for one of my fav designers @anamikakhanna.in you killed it Athu!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The fans, too, couldn’t stop gushing over Athiya’s elegance and style. Comparing her to a professional model, they showered her with compliments, calling her walk the best and applauding her model-like features.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty’s ability to effortlessly transition from a talented actress to a fashion icon is a testament to her versatility and innate charm. With each public appearance, she continues to leave a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and admirers alike.

As the star couple continues to share their love and happiness with their fans, the internet can’t get enough of Athiya’s stunning ramp walk and KL Rahul’s heartwarming reaction. Their endearing love story and sweet moments together continue to inspire many, proving that they are not just a power couple in their respective fields but also the epitome of love and togetherness.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

Advertisement

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Athiya Shetty radiates ethereal beauty with an ivory lehenga Athiya Shetty made her feature film debut in 2015. The actress published...