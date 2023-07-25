Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

The highly anticipated drama “Mein,” starring the talented Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali, has just unveiled its first look, directed by Badar Mehmood. This promising series is penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim, while the dynamic duo of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi serve as the producers.

The recently released teaser has left viewers in awe with its beautifully crafted shots, exuding an enchanting aura reminiscent of old fairy tales. Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are captivating in the promo, exuding sheer elegance and charm. The meticulous styling, brilliant expressions, and undeniable chemistry between the lead actors have left fans completely impressed, earning praise and adoration for their on-screen presence.

As the anticipation builds up, fans cannot contain their excitement for the upcoming drama. Social media is abuzz with discussions about the well-shot promo, and everyone is eagerly waiting to witness the magic that Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali, and the entire team of “Mein” will bring to their screens.

