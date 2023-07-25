Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

Advertisement
  • The highly anticipated drama “Mein,” starring the talented Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali.
  • Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are captivating in the promo, exuding sheer elegance and charm.
  • As the anticipation builds up, fans cannot contain their excitement for the upcoming drama.
Advertisement

The highly anticipated drama “Mein,” starring the talented Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali, has just unveiled its first look, directed by Badar Mehmood. This promising series is penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim, while the dynamic duo of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi serve as the producers.

The recently released teaser has left viewers in awe with its beautifully crafted shots, exuding an enchanting aura reminiscent of old fairy tales. Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are captivating in the promo, exuding sheer elegance and charm. The meticulous styling, brilliant expressions, and undeniable chemistry between the lead actors have left fans completely impressed, earning praise and adoration for their on-screen presence.

As the anticipation builds up, fans cannot contain their excitement for the upcoming drama. Social media is abuzz with discussions about the well-shot promo, and everyone is eagerly waiting to witness the magic that Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali, and the entire team of “Mein” will bring to their screens.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor redefine couple goals in their latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor redefine couple goals in their latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have charmed audiences with their remarkable journey...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story