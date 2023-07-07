Ayub Khoso Speaks Out About Injustice By Team Of ‘Khuda Kay Liye’

Ayub Khoso, a highly skilled actor from Balochistan, Pakistan, has made a name for himself in both television and film. With a career spanning four decades, he takes pride in his Baloch identity and aims to support regional stars. Ayub Khoso has appeared in several successful television projects, including Zanjeer, Dasht, Shantul, Sukhaan, Sumbul, Nakhuda, Mitti, Sassi, Sadori, Sham Se Pehle, and Wapsi Ke Baad. He has also been a part of the hit Pakistani film Khuda Ke Liye. Currently, he is working on a play called Takht Hazari.

During a podcast with Nadir Ali, Ayub Khoso discussed his experience working on Khuda Ke Liye. When asked about Naseeruddin Shah‘s payment, Ayub admitted that he had no knowledge of Shah’s fees but shared a personal anecdote. He mentioned that he had to borrow money to buy a ticket and visit his ailing mother. He borrowed the money from friends to travel from Lahore to Rohri and then to his village. Ayub Khoso quickly changed the subject after sharing this information.

When prompted again about his earlier statement, he emphasized that it was sufficient to know that he had travelled home by train. Regarding Naseeruddin Shah, Ayub Khoso mentioned that Shah had brought his own makeup artist from India, and his demands were met. He also expressed his observations about injustices within the Pakistani media industry, stating that if you assert your terms and conditions, it can create dissatisfaction among others. He further mentioned that there are instances where checks bounce in the industry.

