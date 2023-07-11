Ayushmann Khurrana calls Shah Rukh Khan his inspiration

The 38-year-old actor is currently preparing for the premiere of Dream Girl 2, in which Ananya Panday also appears.

One of the most talented performers in the movie industry is Ayushmann Khurrana. He is a talented singer in addition to being an actor. The 38-year-old actor is currently preparing for the premiere of Dream Girl 2, in which Ananya Panday also appears.

In the midst of all the commotion, Ayushmann Khurrana gave an exclusive interview where he discussed his recently released single Raatan Kaaliyan, his future movie, and Shah Rukh Khan, who he cited as his biggest inspiration. The actor’s interview responses are listed below.

Ayushmann stated in the exclusive interview that Shah Rukh Khan is a huge source of inspiration for him. When asked what his ideal role would be, the actor responded, “I’ve said this multiple times I played the guy next door. I like that but I would love to do a Baazigar also to surprise the audience altogether.”

Ayushmann acknowledged that he was making numerous references to Shah Rukh Khan while grinning slightly. The actor who plays Doctor G emphasized SRK’s argument by saying, “Shah Rukh Khan changed the game in the 90s and he chose those unconventional rules and you know inspired actors like me so I guess it will be unconventional but should be completely which is not expected out of me that surprises me.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will appear in Dream Girl 2 in the meantime. The movie will debut on August 25. Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and other notable actors play significant roles in the comedy-dramas cast.