Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about An Action Hero’s performance

An Action Hero, a movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, had a poor box office performance. When the film appeared in theaters on December 2, it got favorable reviews, but it struggled to lure people. Khurrana attributed the film’s poor box office performance on its ill-timed release. He asserted that timing is important for theater releases in the post-pandemic era.

In an interview, Ayushmann discussed the box office failure of An Action Hero and emphasized the significance of “release timing.” “It really depends on timing. This is the best time, the theatricals are also back and I am glad mid-budget films are working. It is a great silver lining. I think it was a bad time then. ‘An Action Hero’ got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well,” the actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat played significant parts in the film An Action Hero. In the movie, Akshay Kumar also made a brief appearance. In the movie, Ayushmann portrayed a megastar while Jaideep played a thug. After playing in theaters, the film had a successful debut on Netflix India in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Khurrana talked openly about his new film Dream Girl, which also stars Ananya Panday and is now preparing for release.

The actor claims that the second act of the upcoming film is more entertaining than the first. He continued by saying that he has high hopes for the film, which will probably be his second single-screen venture.

He said about Dream Girl 2, “This is like ‘Dream Girl 2.0′ in a way… It is a different scenario altogether. If you found ‘Dream Girl’ funny, this is going to be 10 times more fun.”

He also added, “ It is probably my second single-screen film. Most of my films are multiplex films, this is going to be a big blast. I am expecting a lot from ‘Dream Girl 2’.”

The sequel of Dream Girl will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also handled the first film’s direction. Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Joshi are among the other actors in the film along with Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee.