Azaan Sami Goes Viral Wearing Pink Barbie Shirt

Adnan Sami’s son, Azaan Sami Khan, has surprised everyone with his daring fashion statement, donning a sleeveless pink top.

As Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, Barbie gains global attention, the ‘pink fever’ has caught on with celebrities worldwide, including those in Lollywood.

While it’s common to see our favourite actresses embracing pink ensembles, Azaan Sami took everyone by surprise by confidently sporting a chic pink shirt with the word ‘Barbie’ on it. The young actor and musician hopped on the ‘Barbie’ bandwagon, sharing a picture of himself in the sleeveless pink shirt on his Instagram story and succinctly stating, “Why Not.”

The image quickly went viral, eliciting a range of reactions from netizens. While many applauded Azaan’s boldness and celebrated his individuality, others resorted to trolling and negative comments, attempting to impose traditional ideas of masculinity. Some netizens teased the actor for his “feminine” style, while others came to his defence, asserting that “real men wear pink.”

Azaan Sami Khan has been winning hearts ever since he entered the limelight. With his exceptional talent, inherited from his immensely talented parents, Azaan has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Each new project he takes on elevates his fame and popularity to new heights.

