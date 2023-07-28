Baby Baji Cast Celebrates As Show Hits Milestone Of Success

The popular TV show, Baby Baji, is a production of Idream Productions. The drama revolves around a Joint Family system and has gained immense popularity among viewers. The talented ensemble cast, including Samina Ahmed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Niazi, Munawar Saeed, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussian, and Aina Asif, has been widely praised for their performances.

The drama, written by Mansoor Ahmed and directed by Tehseen Khan, has been receiving an average of 6 million plus views per episode, attracting both local and international audiences with its heart-wrenching story.

Recently, the cast of “Baby Baji” came together for a press meetup to celebrate the show’s success. During the event, Samina Ahmed and other cast members cut the cake and shared their experiences about the drama and their respective characters. The celebrations by Baby Baji cast were captured in a beautiful video, showcasing the joyous occasion.

