Badshah recalls Story of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Patching Up

In a recent interview, Badshah shared his experience of meeting Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after they had resolved their long-standing fallout. The rapper recalled how the two superstars treated him to biryani after Shah Rukh extended an invitation. The incident took place following their patch-up, which had lasted for several years.

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends since the 1990s and have collaborated on films like “Karan Arjun” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” However, their friendship hit a rough patch after an incident at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008, leading to a period of strained relations. Fortunately, in 2013, reports emerged indicating that they had reconciled and rekindled their friendship.

During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Badshah reminisced about his encounters with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, sharing fond memories of their meetings, “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they’d just had their patch up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you’. I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other, I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave.”

In the film “Pathaan,” directed by Sidharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were recently spotted together. Salman made a special cameo appearance as his iconic character Tiger, marking a long-awaited reunion on screen. This collaboration has generated excitement among fans, and it has been confirmed that they will share screen time once again in Salman’s upcoming film, “Tiger 3.”

Shah Rukh had said, “Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don’t know if it’s a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger also.”

Badshah, a self-proclaimed fan of Shah Rukh Khan, has opened up about the reason behind his stage name change. Formerly known as Cool Equal, his real name being Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah revealed during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 in 2021 that it was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to change his name.

“I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir, and around that time (1999), his film ‘Badshah’ released. From then on, my stage name was Badshah. It did not take much of an effort,” he said.

