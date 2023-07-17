Badshah reveals SRK-Salman reunion secrets

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made headlines with their recent reconciliation.

SRK-Salman Khan made headlines with their recent reconciliation, putting their past differences aside to revive their friendship. Rapper Badshah had the privilege of witnessing their reunion firsthand and shared his memorable experience in a recent podcast interview. During a backstage meeting at an award show, Badshah discovered that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to meet him, and to his surprise, Salman Khan was also present. The trio engaged in friendly conversations, with Salman and Shah Rukh even treating Badshah to biryani—a gesture that stood out as a symbol of their renewed bond.

The history of Salman and Shah Rukh’s friendship traces back to the 1990s when they appeared together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, a fallout occurred at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008, leading to a period of estrangement and non-communication between the two stars. It wasn’t until 2013 that they finally reconciled, setting the stage for their renewed friendship.

Beyond their personal interactions, Salman and Shah Rukh have also reunited onscreen. They recently shared the screen in Sidharth Anand’s highly anticipated film, Pathaan, where Salman made a special cameo reprising his iconic character, Tiger. This collaboration has paved the way for their upcoming project, Tiger 3, which has generated immense anticipation among fans. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance in Salman’s film Zero, and the two even collaborated on a song together.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, Jawan, is highly anticipated by his fans, while Salman Khan is set to reprise his role as Tiger in Tiger 3. The reunion of these two Bollywood powerhouses not only rekindles their personal bond but also creates excitement for their future collaborations, showcasing the magic they bring when they share the screen.

