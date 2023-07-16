Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Harshaali Malhotra Surprises Fans

Harshaali Malhotra, the former child actress who gained fame as Salman Khan’s co-star in the film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”

Harshaali Malhotra, the former child actress who gained fame as Salman Khan’s co-star in the film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” was recently spotted during an outing in Mumbai. The paps captured her as she emerged from a Kathak institute in the city’s Khar area. It’s hard to believe that Harshaali, who was just in first grade when she starred in the Kabir Khan-directed film, has grown up so quickly!

A video of Harshaali Malhotra from her recent outing has gone viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen wearing a vibrant multicolored kurti and radiating a natural glow. She graciously posed for the paparazzi, flashing a lovely smile. Fans were amazed by her beautiful appearance and commented on how much she had grown. One fan nostalgically remarked, “Time flies by so quickly…the kids have grown up.” Some even drew comparisons between Harshaali and popular TV actress Disha Parmar, stating that she resembled a mini version of her. Many fans praised her for her simplicity in dressing and her innocent smile, calling her pretty, cute, and adorable.

On the professional front:

Harshaali Malhotra made her debut in the film industry with the critically acclaimed “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” In the film, she portrayed a Pakistani Muslim girl, sharing the screen with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her performance as a mute girl in the movie earned her widespread recognition and numerous prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in 2022. Harshaali has also appeared in television serials such as “Qubool Hai” and “Laut Aao Trisha.”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Harshaali expressed her excitement about a possible sequel to the blockbuster film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” She expressed her hope that Salman Khan would include her in the sequel and mentioned that she is in regular contact with him, wishing him on his birthday each year. Reflecting on her time on the set of “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” Harshaali shared fond memories of the fun they had, including going on ATV rides and playing table tennis.

Harshaali Malhotra’s recent outing has certainly caught the attention of her fans and reminded them of how much she has grown since her breakout role. Her endearing presence on and off the screen continues to captivate audiences, leaving them eager to see more of her in the future.

