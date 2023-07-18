Advertisement
Barbie actor Simu Liu wants a Bollywood debut?

  • Ken aka Simu Liu made several revelations in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.
  • Simu Liu revealed that he wants to be a part of Bollywood songs and movies.
  • Liu expressed his fondness for Bollywood and expressed his desire to work in Bollywood movies.
Barbie, a movie featuring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, has generated a lot of excitement among viewers and the audience even before its release. It is set to come out in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Interestingly, it will be competing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is also scheduled for release on the same day.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Simu Liu, also known as Ken, shared some intriguing revelations.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Simu Liu, who portrays Ken in the Barbie movie, discussed various topics. He shared his experiences working with Greta Gerwig and his excitement about being a part of the Barbie film. Additionally,

Liu expressed his fondness for Bollywood and expressed his desire to work in Bollywood movies in the future.

The Barbie actor said, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood.” Simu Liu further elaborated, “There’s, you know, just the focus on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they’re singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”

Ken aka Liu said, “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

