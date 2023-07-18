Barbie actor Simu Liu wants a Bollywood debut?

Liu expressed his fondness for Bollywood and expressed his desire to work in Bollywood movies in the future.

The Barbie actor said, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood.” Simu Liu further elaborated, “There’s, you know, just the focus on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they’re singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”

Ken aka Liu said, “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”