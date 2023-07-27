Barbie and Oppenheimer Box Office Battle

Barbie and Oppenheimer are achieving impressive results at the global box office.

Barbie has earned $472.6 million worldwide within just five days.

Oppenheimer has brought in $238 million worldwide.

The competition at the global box office remains fierce as both Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to achieve impressive results. Despite the passage of time since their opening weekend, both movies have maintained strong performance during the weekdays. Notably, Margot Robbie’s film is on the verge of reaching the remarkable milestone of $500 million in earnings. This success can be attributed to the influence of social media and the growing trend of “Barbenheimer,” which has encouraged many cinema-goers to enjoy both films as a double feature. Even renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was seen buying tickets for Barbie after watching Oppenheimer.

Regarding the latest box office figures, Barbie has already amassed an astounding $472.6 million (including previews) worldwide within just five days, with predictions pointing to the movie crossing the $500 million mark soon. The film’s overseas performance has been particularly strong, contributing $258.5 million to the total earnings.

Oppenheimer is also performing better than expected, rapidly bringing in $238 million worldwide, including $130.8 million from overseas. It is poised to reach the $300 million milestone within the next few days.

Looking ahead, both Barbie and Oppenheimer are anticipated to maintain their magic at the box office during the upcoming weekend, with predictions suggesting they may collectively earn over $100 million from the domestic market alone (US & Canada).

Disclaimer: As with any box office numbers, it’s important to note that these figures are based on estimates and various sources, and they have not been independently verified by Bol.

