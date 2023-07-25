Barbie: Elon Musk mocks Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ for its anti-patriarchy message

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid sparks romance rumors once again!
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark dating rumors. Gig Hadid likes a...
The Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig directing and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as stars is doing really well at the box office. Some people are talking about how the movie shows feminism and goes against male dominance.
But there are also mixed opinions about it. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made a funny comment on Twitter about the movie, which got people talking about it even more.
Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, joined in on the fun on Twitter and talked about the Barbie movie debate. He’s famous for saying what’s on his mind online. He replied to a user’s meme about the film.
Elon Musk said, “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy,’ you will pass out before the movie ends.” His lighthearted comment highlights the recurring use of the word in the film, which some commentators have seized upon as a point of contention.
Some conservative critics, like Ben Shapiro and Congressman Matt Gaetz, are worried about how the Barbie movie shows modern feminism and how it portrays men as fragile.
However, Even though the film is getting a lot of attention and praise, it has also caused debates about its “woke” approach and if it’s against men.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.