Barbie: Elon Musk mocks Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ for its anti-patriarchy message

  • Elon Musk adds humor to the ‘Barbie’ feminism debate with a light-hearted comment.
  • The film Barbie has prompted discussions on gender dynamics and societal norms in modern cinema.
  • Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in key roles.
The Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig directing and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as stars is doing really well at the box office. Some people are talking about how the movie shows feminism and goes against male dominance.

But there are also mixed opinions about it. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made a funny comment on Twitter about the movie, which got people talking about it even more.

Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, joined in on the fun on Twitter and talked about the Barbie movie debate. He’s famous for saying what’s on his mind online. He replied to a user’s meme about the film.

Elon Musk said, “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy,’ you will pass out before the movie ends.” His lighthearted comment highlights the recurring use of the word in the film, which some commentators have seized upon as a point of contention.

Some conservative critics, like Ben Shapiro and Congressman Matt Gaetz, are worried about how the Barbie movie shows modern feminism and how it portrays men as fragile.

However, Even though the film is getting a lot of attention and praise, it has also caused debates about its “woke” approach and if it’s against men.

