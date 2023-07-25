Barbie: Elon Musk mocks Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ for its anti-patriarchy message

Elon Musk adds humor to the ‘Barbie’ feminism debate with a light-hearted comment.

The film Barbie has prompted discussions on gender dynamics and societal norms in modern cinema.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in key roles.

The Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig directing and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as stars is doing really well at the box office. Some people are talking about how the movie shows feminism and goes against male dominance.

But there are also mixed opinions about it. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made a funny comment on Twitter about the movie, which got people talking about it even more.