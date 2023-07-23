‘Barbie’ is promoting man-hating feminism, say viewers

Barbie has struck a chord with many viewers around the world; but, not everyone is thrilled with Greta Gerwig’s new ‘feministic’ offering.

Conservatives have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the film’s promotion of “woke culture,” with some even calling it “man-hating feminist trash.”

The following are some of the critics’ thoughts on the Mattel doll.

In other news, Barbie reviews have arrived, and along from Margot Robbie’s performance and Greta Gerwig’s direction, Ryan Gosling was praised in the film, with many clamoring for the actor to receive an Oscar nomination.

Fans offered their thoughts on the Canadian star’s silver-haired Ken on Twitter.

“Barbie stares camp in the face and transforms it into a post-modern meta exploration of existentialism, feminism, patriarchy, and masculinity wrapped in a satirical musical comedy homage to the fabric of cinema.” It is “the” film of our time. “Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours,” one critic wrote.

“Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken was Oscar-worthy,” said another. He was one of my biggest doubts, but I’m delighted he proved me wrong. For me, he stole the show! Margot Robbie, as usual, is wonderful. Throughout the film, she appeared to be a real-life Barbie. Ken’s dancing segment was incredible!”

