‘Barbie’ is promoting man-hating feminism, say viewers

Barbie has struck a chord with many viewers around the world; but, not everyone is thrilled with Greta Gerwig’s new ‘feministic’ offering.

Conservatives have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the film’s promotion of “woke culture,” with some even calling it “man-hating feminist trash.”

The following are some of the critics’ thoughts on the Mattel doll.

My teenage daughter and her friend went to see the Barbie movie last night. I had no idea she was going. Advertisement When I saw her this morning she said: “OMG Dad, that Barbie movie was most WOKE and Feminism promoting movie. It was horrible” Raised her right! — Billy Rhodes 🇺🇸 (@Bill_Rhodes54) July 22, 2023

They made Barbie a man-hating Woke propaganda fest Advertisement They teach Barbie fans about rising up against ‘the patriarchy,’ and Ken is portrayed as beta and borderline retarded It’s a horrorshow — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023

In other news, Barbie reviews have arrived, and along from Margot Robbie’s performance and Greta Gerwig’s direction, Ryan Gosling was praised in the film, with many clamoring for the actor to receive an Oscar nomination.

Fans offered their thoughts on the Canadian star’s silver-haired Ken on Twitter.

“Barbie stares camp in the face and transforms it into a post-modern meta exploration of existentialism, feminism, patriarchy, and masculinity wrapped in a satirical musical comedy homage to the fabric of cinema.” It is “the” film of our time. “Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours,” one critic wrote.

“Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken was Oscar-worthy,” said another. He was one of my biggest doubts, but I’m delighted he proved me wrong. For me, he stole the show! Margot Robbie, as usual, is wonderful. Throughout the film, she appeared to be a real-life Barbie. Ken’s dancing segment was incredible!”