Barbie: John Cena’s first look as Mermaid finally REVEALED

John Cena’s Ken version for the upcoming Barbie revealed.

Margot Robbie was the one who convinced Cena to take up the role.

A behind-the-scenes video released by iHollywoodTV gave fans a first look at John Cena’s character.

Advertisement

After months of marketing and promotional events, the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally set to be released in theaters next week.

The live-action Barbie movie has a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and more. One of the most exciting cast members is John Cena, who is known for his WWE career. However, his role in the movie is still a mystery.

A behind-the-scenes video released by iHollywoodTV gave fans a first look at John Cena’s character in the live-action Barbie movie. In the video, Cena can be seen wearing a wavy long blonde wig and seashells around his neck, suggesting that he is playing the role of a merman Ken.

First look at John Cena as Kenmaid in #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/avilT5Oo9u — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2023

Advertisement

Cena says while talking to the iHollywoodTV, “I was blown away with the concept. I think it’s going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy.” The actor continued, “I think it’s going to be a movie that evokes conversation. And I think it’s going to be beautifully visually appealing.”

The former WWE star also explained that he thinks Barbie is a film that will “evoke conversation” and “a mixed bag of opinions.” He said, “And I think ideas behind it – I think the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment.”

Cena added that he likes the versatility of the movie. He continued, “When you don’t have just one universal feel about a project, it’s not that it’s bad, but I think that people can get into a fiery debate about something, that’s good. I like that versatility, I guess.”

Also Read Matt Damon makes rare red carpet appearance after opening up about depression Matt Damon defies the odds and makes a rare appearance despite his...