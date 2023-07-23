Barbie: Margot Robbie responds to internet’s obsession with her feet

Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?
Many people are very interested in a scene from the movie “Barbie” directed by Greta Gerwig. The scene shows Margot Robbie’s beautifully arched foot, which has gained a lot of attention and praise.
The movie was released globally on July 21, and after the trailer came out in April, a moment with Robbie slipping out of fluffy pink heels became popular online. While many admire the movie’s attention to detail, some have been focused on Robbie’s feet.
Margot Robbie feels flattered by the attention her feet have received in Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie film.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are both in the movie. Ryan plays Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Robbie talked about the time she realized that fans online had taken many pictures of her feet.
“I hadn’t Googled myself before,” Robbie said. She added, “And as I typed “Margot Robbie,” “Margot Robbie feet” appeared before I had completed writing “Robbie.””
Robbie became aware of people’s obsession with her feet when she clicked on the Google search recommendation.
The actress continued, “There were things like close-up photos of my feet and articles about it; someone had also put together a film with footage of my feet. ‘Oh wow!’ I exclaimed. I had no idea that this was something like this.”
“I’ve been fortunate enough to appear in some truly classic movies, but there have been some photos of my feet that, in my opinion, only served to support this idea,” she said. Robbie added, “I’m genuinely happy that people are so ecstatic about my feet, and I think that’s beautiful.”
“To Margot’s feet!” Ryan Gosling popped a can of beer open and toasted it.
Before the movie came out, a video of Robbie’s feet became very popular online. Chrissy Teigen, a famous fashion model, tweeted about the picture, wanting to know all the details.
People were curious about various things in the picture, like how many shots were taken, if Robbie held onto something, if she was tied, if the ground was sticky, if those were indeed her feet, and who did her pedicure. It’s like a documentary about that one image and the questions surrounding it.
