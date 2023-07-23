Barbie: Margot Robbie responds to internet’s obsession with her feet

Robbie became aware of people’s obsession with her feet when she clicked on the Google search recommendation.

Advertisement

The actress continued, “There were things like close-up photos of my feet and articles about it; someone had also put together a film with footage of my feet. ‘Oh wow!’ I exclaimed. I had no idea that this was something like this.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to appear in some truly classic movies, but there have been some photos of my feet that, in my opinion, only served to support this idea,” she said. Robbie added, “I’m genuinely happy that people are so ecstatic about my feet, and I think that’s beautiful.”

“To Margot’s feet!” Ryan Gosling popped a can of beer open and toasted it.

Advertisement Before the movie came out, a video of Robbie’s feet became very popular online. Chrissy Teigen, a famous fashion model, tweeted about the picture, wanting to know all the details. People were curious about various things in the picture, like how many shots were taken, if Robbie held onto something, if she was tied, if the ground was sticky, if those were indeed her feet, and who did her pedicure. It’s like a documentary about that one image and the questions surrounding it. Also Read Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande? Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's marriage has reportedly ended. Allegedly Dalton Gomez... Advertisement