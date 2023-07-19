Barbie receives amazing reviews before its premiere

Barbie’s glowing reviews reveal that the film lived up to its billing as the “hottest film of the summer.”

Greta Gerwig’s film has pleased critics by featuring Margot Robbie as the Mattel Doll and Ryan Gosling as the Ken avatar.

According to IndieWire, “Gerwig and Baumbach’s venture into the Real World is absolutely necessary — it unlocks the film’s thesis after besieging us with diverting fun, gives us the darling Greenblatt and her Barbie-obsessed mom Gloria (America Ferrera, who runs off with the film’s last act), and allows Will Ferrell to go nuts as the wacky (male!) CEO of Mattel.”

“Still, Barbie works hard to entertain both 11-year-old girls and the parents who’ll bring them to the theatre,” says Entertainment Weekly. Gerwig co-wrote the script with her longtime collaborator and partner Noah Baumbach, and the entire screenplay is peppered with sly one-liners that reward a revisit.”

“Make no mistake about it, Barbie is a very strange movie,” wrote Uproxx. One that I thoroughly loved. And arguably the strangest studio film I’ve ever seen centred on a product that another company is still hoping to sell.

Advertisement

“Check out the brain on Barbie!” remarked Variety. She may be a doll, but that doesn’t mean she has to be a jerk. Herein lays “Lady Bird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s creative, twenty-first-century solution to bringing one of America’s most iconic toys to life on the big screen.