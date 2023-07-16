‘Barbie’ Star Margot Robbie Stands Firmly With SAG-AFTRA Strike

At the London premiere of the upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig, which features the iconic Mattel doll, Margot Robbie demonstrated her support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has now merged with the writers’ strike that began in May.

During interviews at the event, the 33-year-old actress was asked by Sky News if she was backing the strike, to which she promptly replied, “Absolutely.” She also added, “I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them.”

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), announced during a press conference in Los Angeles that they will call for a strike if their demands are not met.

The strike call comes after the union’s negotiating committee’s talks with major studios and streaming services about a new contract failed, even after extending the deadline by weeks, according to reports.

As a result of the strike call, all actors would halt working on scripted films and TV series, and they will also not be promoting any upcoming work through premieres, interviews, or their social media accounts for the duration of the strike.

Many actors have shown solidarity with the movement, including the cast of Oppenheimer. As soon as the announcement was made, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. walked out of their London premiere in support of SAG-AFTRA.