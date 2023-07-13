“Barbie” travel scenes remind Greta Gerwig of childhood

Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, claimed that she dipped into her childhood memories while filming the transit sequences. Greta has worked tirelessly to create a large, colorful film like Barbie. Her efforts and hard work are only seen in the film’s trailer.

She largely used handcrafted goods for the Barbie shoot since she wanted to keep it as natural as possible.

The director and the entire ensemble of Barbie appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s Around The Table, where the No Strings Attached actress expounded on the transportation scenes in the film individually, saying they took her back to her youth of’making handcrafted dioramas.’

Greta Gerwig recalls her upbringing during the Barbie transport scenes: I recall as a child…

“I remember as a kid building basically that, like a diorama that moved, and I put pencils and a scrolled piece of paper that I’d taped together,” she added, pointing to the transport scenario in particular. Then you move the pencils, and the background disappears.”

“I remember being delighted by it and thinking, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever made,'” Greta continued.

“It was basically like that, but bigger.” It moved in three directions. So the rear went slowly, the mid-ground moved a little faster, and the foreground was always busy, like tulips on a treadmill.”

“They appeared to be going swiftly. “It was a lot of fun,” the filmmaker added.

Barbie is portrayed by Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu play pivotal parts. The film is set to be released in theaters on July 21.