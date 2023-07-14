Barbie’s soundtrack titled ‘The Album’ enhances movie’s concept

Barbie’s soundtrack titled ‘The Album’ enhances the movie’s concept as the highly anticipated premiere date of July 21 approaches, the Barbie movie has generated considerable excitement and anticipation.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the star-studded film features renowned actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, the movie’s music is equally generating hype, thanks in part to the participation of a lineup of A-list musicians.

Rolling Stone announced the Barbie soundtrack on May 23, revealing the involvement of popular artists such as Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Fifty-fifty, Gayle, Haim, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, Kid Laroi, and Charli XCX. People magazine reported on the first round of musicians featured in the soundtrack.

On July 6, the second announcement was made, disclosing that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas would also be contributing to the soundtrack.

Finally, on July 10, the mystery star behind the album was revealed to be Sam Smith. Taking to Instagram, Sam expressed their excitement, stating, “I cannot wait for you to hear what we have created together.”

Titled The Album, Barbie’s soundtrack serves as more than just a collection of songs for the movie. It plays a significant role in bringing Greta Gerwig’s vision to life.

According to Margot Robbie, who was interviewed by Rolling Stone, some of the lyrics in the soundtrack add an extra layer of comedy to the Barbie storyline. She explained that the lyrics respond to what is happening onscreen, serving as a device to enhance the audience’s viewing and emotional experience.

