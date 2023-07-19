Barry Diller surprises Hollywood with views on AI replacing actors

Diller made his comments at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Diller said that AI is “overhyped to death” and that “writers will get assisted, not replaced by it.

Diller's comments were met with mixed reactions from the Hollywood community.

Barry Diller, the chairman of media conglomerate IAC, recently made headlines when he said that he doesn’t think AI will replace actors in the near future. He stated that the concept is “overhyped” and that AI will not replace human talent in the movie business.

Diller’s comments are in contrast to the fears of many actors and industry insiders, who have expressed concern that AI could eventually lead to their obsolescence. However, Diller argued that AI is still not advanced enough to replicate the human element of acting. He said that AI can be used to create realistic-looking digital characters, but it cannot yet capture the nuances of human emotion and performance.

Diller’s comments are likely to be met with mixed reactions from the Hollywood community. Some actors may be relieved to hear that they are not in immediate danger of being replaced by AI, while others may be concerned that Diller is underestimating the potential of AI.

Only time will tell whether Diller is right about the future of AI in Hollywood. However, his comments have certainly sparked a debate about the role of technology in the entertainment industry.

It is still too early to say what the long-term impact of AI will be on the entertainment industry. However, Diller’s comments have certainly sparked a debate about the role of technology in Hollywood.

