Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend claims singer used weight gain to break up

Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, was accused of making comments about her weight gain, which deeply offended the singer.

On July 16, 2023, Bebe Rexha, the 33-year-old “I’m Good (Blue)” singer, shared a screenshot of a text message she received from Safyari. However, she later deleted the Instagram Story. The now-deleted lengthy text read, “Hey. I never said that you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing, so I told you it was… that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

According to the text, Safyari, a filmmaker who had been with Bebe Rexha since 2020, allegedly pointed out that she had gained “35 pounds.”

This text came nearly a month after Bebe had openly discussed her body-image issues and the online attacks she faced for her weight gain. She acknowledged that reading such comments bothered her but that she was learning not to judge herself, accepting herself while making healthier decisions in her life.

In the text, Safyari claimed he was being honest and accused Bebe of trying to find reasons to break up because she was unhappy. He urged her not to use the issue to “weaponize” her anger, anxiety, or any insecurities she may have. He expressed that he had always found her beautiful and loved her unconditionally.

Previously, the “Meant to Be” singer had expressed her love for Safyari, her first public romance since 2015. She spoke about him in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, stating how wonderful he was, and expressing gratitude for having him in her life.

As of now, it is uncertain whether the couple is still together or if they have decided to part ways after five years.

