Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s vacation saves their marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to be doing everything they can to keep their rumored strained marriage from splitting apart.

The On The Floor singer and Gone Girl actor visited the Hamptoms to spend time together despite rumors that they are having marital issues.

During the summers, Lopez and Affleck were spotted with their blended brood, which included Affleck’s three children with ex-Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and JLo’s twins, Max and Emme, with Marc Anthony.

An insider told Star Magazine, “This getaway was just what they needed to refresh and recharge.”

“Ben and Jen are relishing this time with their children,” the source continued.

Advertisement

This follows reports that Lopez had wanted Affleck to sign a postnuptial agreement a year after their marriage.

According to Heat Magazine, The Shotgun Wedding star simply wants to protect her wealth in the event that they divorce, even though she does not want her marriage to end.

According to the journal, J.Lo has a net worth of $400 million and does not want to gamble with her hard-earned money, which is nearly double her husband’s net worth of $200 million.

However, the insider added that the Hollywood diva is “still giving this marriage everything she’s got” since she is determined to make their marriage work.

Meanwhile, Affleck has decided to sign the deal in order to avoid further squabbles with Lopez because he simply wants to make her “happy.”

“Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don’t want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don’t make it out of this rough patch,” the insider continued.