Ben Affleck makes his first public appearance following the celebration of the first anniversary of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

As is his usual practice, the musician, who is now 50 years old, was observed departing his office in Los Angeles on a Saturday afternoon while in a gloomy mood.

The actor from Argo presented a laid-back look by donning a shirt in a light blue hue and slim-fitting slacks.

In the most recent episode of the biographical drama series Air, the actor played Phil Knight, a former chairman and CEO of Nike.

The 53-year-old couple Ben and Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. A date night at the romantic restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica was on the agenda for the couple, and they were photographed on their way there.

