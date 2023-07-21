Advertisement
Beyoncé responds to concert-goer question
Beyoncé proved her ability to delight her fans during her recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Nashville.

A TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment when Queen Bey was performing her hit song “Crazy in Love,” and a fan held up a sign asking her to choose between playing “XO” or “1+1” at their wedding.

In response, the 41-year-old singer paused her performance, pointed to “1+1,” and then proceeded to serenade the audience with the 2003 hit track, complete with its signature moves.

The ecstatic TikTok user shared their experience, exclaiming, “Don’t mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us. I haven’t recovered from this moment. Thank you, Beyoncé, for a night we will never forget.”

In another video, the concertgoer showcased the cardboard sign with checkboxes, which read, “Pick our wedding song… XO or 1+1.”

Beyoncé’s next Renaissance World Tour stop is set to take place in Minneapolis on Thursday, with the current North American leg of the tour continuing until October 1st.

