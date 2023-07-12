Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia’s Wild Card Entry At Show

With its drama, controversy, and high-octane excitement, Salman Khan’s iconic reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to captivate viewers. The programme, which recently secured a renewal, has been captivating viewers with its gripping and unexpected turns. The most recent information confirms that social media phenomenon and actress Aashika Bhatia is prepared to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card candidate, which heightens the suspense. Aashika’s mysterious social media post that alluded to her participation in the event has increased the expectation for her entry.

As the first wild-card candidate of the season, Aashika Bhatia, who has a sizable social media following, will make her grand entrance into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She posted a mysterious message on social media yesterday amidst the reports. Aashika has described how she has often received offers to compete on the reality series Bigg Boss but has never taken them up. Additionally, she stated in her post, “Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side.” She wrote “bigg” instead of “big,” which alludes to her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The netizens were intrigued by this post and did their best to decipher it. “Here she says about the other side which means she is definitely talking about bigg boss where we can see her true self,” one user commented on her post.

One of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry, Aashika Bhatia has been in several shows and movies. The actress began her acting career at the young age of 9, and she gained notoriety for her appearance in the mythological programme Meera. She has starred in a number of popular TV programmes, such as Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Shringar- Swabhimaan, and others. The actress also appeared in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, a famous movie starring Salman Khan.

