Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bilal Maqsood Urges Fans To Report Fake Anwar Maqsood Accounts!

Bilal Maqsood Urges Fans To Report Fake Anwar Maqsood Accounts!

Articles
Advertisement
Bilal Maqsood Urges Fans To Report Fake Anwar Maqsood Accounts!

Bilal Maqsood Urges Fans To Report Fake Anwar Maqsood Accounts!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Renowned Pakistani singer Bilal Maqsood recently took to Twitter to address a concerning matter related to a fake account impersonating his father, the legendary writer and satirist, Anwar Maqsood. Bilal expressed worry about his father’s safety due to such deceptive activities and urged his followers to report the fake account.

The singer clarified that his father does not use social media and the authentic account only had three posts, created to report all the fake ones. He emphasized that these fraudulent tweets pose a risk to his father’s life and requested everyone to report the account.

Advertisement

Despite the situation, Anwar Maqsood joined Twitter and uploaded videos to verify his authenticity and combat the fake accounts. However, the videos were reposted on fake accounts, causing confusion in identifying the genuine profile. Still, the determined television presenter addressed the misunderstanding in another video, mentioning his personal account’s username to debunk the mystery surrounding the real account.

Advertisement

The issue of fake accounts using the writer’s name to post political statements came to light through a social media video. Anwar Maqsood clarified that he does not operate any social media handles and disavowed any political statements attributed to him on social media, humorously mentioning his technological limitations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

This incident sheds light on the prevalent problem of online impersonation and fake accounts, posing potential risks to public figures. The efforts made by Anwar Maqsood’s family and supporters to identify and report these fraudulent profiles underscore the importance of cybersecurity and vigilance in the digital age.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single ‘Dheem Tana’
Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single ‘Dheem Tana’

Bilal is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, composer, and music video director. Bilal, formerly...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story