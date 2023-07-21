Bilal Maqsood Urges Fans To Report Fake Anwar Maqsood Accounts!

Renowned Pakistani singer Bilal Maqsood recently took to Twitter to address a concerning matter related to a fake account impersonating his father, the legendary writer and satirist, Anwar Maqsood. Bilal expressed worry about his father’s safety due to such deceptive activities and urged his followers to report the fake account.

The singer clarified that his father does not use social media and the authentic account only had three posts, created to report all the fake ones. He emphasized that these fraudulent tweets pose a risk to his father’s life and requested everyone to report the account.

These kinds of fake tweets only put my Abbu’s life in danger. This guy has already blocked me. Please can you all report this account. Abbu does not post anything on social media. His actual account has only 3 posts. We made that account so we can report all the fake ones. pic.twitter.com/BP5G749sEy — Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) July 19, 2023

Advertisement

Despite the situation, Anwar Maqsood joined Twitter and uploaded videos to verify his authenticity and combat the fake accounts. However, the videos were reposted on fake accounts, causing confusion in identifying the genuine profile. Still, the determined television presenter addressed the misunderstanding in another video, mentioning his personal account’s username to debunk the mystery surrounding the real account.

This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2qTXtCZJ6n — Anwar Maqsood (@AnwarMaqsood01) June 7, 2020

Advertisement

I’m posting this new video with the actual username so there’s no room for confusion. Please report all other fake accounts. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/X2RZCvHI7x — Anwar Maqsood (@AnwarMaqsood01) June 8, 2020

The issue of fake accounts using the writer’s name to post political statements came to light through a social media video. Anwar Maqsood clarified that he does not operate any social media handles and disavowed any political statements attributed to him on social media, humorously mentioning his technological limitations.

Advertisement

On the request to help tackle his fake account profiles – Anwar sb was gracious to record a video to clarify that he does NOT controls or manage any social media account Please report all Fake profiles across all social media platforms that are being run on his name Thank you https://t.co/90gA70mGUZ pic.twitter.com/2gycVsyOpT — Awab Alvi (@DrAwab) June 6, 2020

Advertisement

This incident sheds light on the prevalent problem of online impersonation and fake accounts, posing potential risks to public figures. The efforts made by Anwar Maqsood’s family and supporters to identify and report these fraudulent profiles underscore the importance of cybersecurity and vigilance in the digital age.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single ‘Dheem Tana’ Bilal is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, composer, and music video director. Bilal, formerly...