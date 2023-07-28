Bill Cunningham, Original Voice of Ken Dies at 96

Bill Cunningham is the renowned voice of Barbie’s cherished boyfriend, Ken.

Bill Cunningham, the renowned voice of Barbie’s cherished boyfriend, Ken, and a superb singer who was once encouraged by Fred Astaire, has died.

The tragic news comes only days after the debut of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, which has significantly boosted popular interest in the iconic dolls.

Bill Cunningham, best known as the original voice of Ken in the iconic Barbie commercials of the 1960s, died on July 15 at his West Hollywood home, according to his agency.

In addition to his legendary position, he was a co-founder of the CESD Talent Agency (Cunningham Escott Slevin Doherty), which is one of the most well-known commercial and voice-over talent companies in the industry.

According to CESD partners Ken Slevin and Paul Doherty, “Bill set the template for client and customer service, particularly in commercial, voice-over, and print.”

Cunningham’s associates praised his warm nature and the influence he had on his social group.

“He was a warm, gregarious, classy man who had a positive impact on all those he represented and employed,” they said. It was an honour to get to know him and learn from him.”

The acclaimed voice artist Bill Cunningham was born in San Francisco in 1927. He began his trek to Hollywood at a young age.

However, he did serve in the United States Navy on a minesweeper ship during World War II.

Cunningham also attempted a singing career, appearing with the Fort Emory Drum and Bugle Corps during a Pacific theatrical tour.

When he returned home, he began singing on NBC’s Voices of Walter Schumann and The Tennessee Ernie Ford Show. He expanded his resume by contributing to film scores for Fox, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

