Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. They have a massive fan base, and their admirers are often curious about their whereabouts. The pair was photographed at the airport on their way to a wonderful journey with their gorgeous daughter, Devi, in a delightful family outing. The celebrity couple, famed for their charm and style, are thrilled to be seeing their child’s first flight.

Bipasha smiled brightly as she posed for photos in a blue printed dress with her baby Devi strapped to her chest. Karan, the husband, looked handsome in all black while posing with his wife and daughter.

The husband and wife were dressed in white trainers. They also met legendary actor Anupam Kher on their way to the airport gate after they finished posing. Karan hugged Anupam Kher, and the family came to a halt to speak with the actor. The power couple has always kept their fans and well-wishers updated on their parenthood journey, giving glimpses of their family life and lavishing love and affection on their daughter. Fans eagerly await these precious moments, which provide a look into the family’s loving closeness.

Here’s a photo of Bipasha and Karan at the airport:

Karan and Bipasha met on the set of their film, Alone, and fell in love. The pair, who married in 2016, has been looking forward to this special milestone in their parenting journey. The appearance of Bipasha, Karan, and Devi at the airport attracted the attention of netizens and fans, who showered the family with affection in the comments section. Some have also expressed their admiration for Bipasha as a mother. A child’s first flight is often a mixture of exhilaration, amazement, and apprehension. Little Devi is sure to have a wonderful time with Bipasha and Karan by her side.