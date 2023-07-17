Advertisement
Edition: English
Blissful Moments: Ajay Devgn,Kajol, and Kids

Articles
Blissful Moments: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Kids

  • Kajol has been basking in the success of her latest web series, “The Trial,” which was released just last week.
  • Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram on Monday.
  • Ajay and Kajol can be seen beaming with joy as they pose for the camera.
Kajol has been basking in the success of her latest web series, “The Trial,” which was released just last week. Garnering rave reviews for her performance, Kajol took some time off to enjoy a day out with her family. Her husband, Ajay Devgn, shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram on Monday, July 17, capturing the beautiful moment.

In the photo, Ajay and Kajol can be seen beaming with joy as they pose for the camera, with Kajol’s arm wrapped around her husband. Their children, Nysa and Yug, accompany them in the picture. Nysa is seen taking the selfie, while Yug leans on his sister. The family chose a restaurant as the backdrop for their outing, and they were joined by Daanish Gandhi, the son of Ajay Devgn’s sister, Neelam Gandhi. Daanish, who has previously worked as an assistant director on some of Ajay Devgn’s films, including “Runway 34” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” added to the family’s cheerful gathering.

Ajay Devgn captioned the picture, “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch.” In the photo, Ajay is wearing a black t-shirt and jacket, while Kajol looks stunning in a blue top and gray jeans. Their daughter, Nysa, looks lovely in a pink knitwear top, and Yug appears cute in a black shirt. Kajol also shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing the importance of capturing precious memories.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Fans showered praise on the Devgn family, calling them “family goals” and describing them as a beautiful family. Kajol’s beauty received special attention, with comments like “Omg Kajol looks like a princess.” Nysa and Yug were also adored by fans for their cuteness and adorableness.

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the Netflix anthology film “Lust Stories 2” and the legal drama series “The Trial” on Disney+ Hotstar. Her upcoming projects include Dharma Productions’ thriller “Sarzameen” alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, set to release in 2023. She will also star in Netflix’s mystery thriller “Do Patti” alongside Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is working on the film “Maidaan” with Priyamani, directed by Amit Sharma. He is also set to reunite with Rohit Shetty for the cop universe film “Singham Again,” slated for release in 2024. Nysa Devgan, the eldest child of the Devgn family, is studying abroad and enjoys a significant following on social media.

