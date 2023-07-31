Bobby Deol Joins Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in ‘Welcome 3’

Firoz Nadiadwala reviving franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana – with Akshay Kumar as lead.

Bobby Deol joins the cast of Welcome 3, featuring an ensemble of 90s stars.

Welcome 3 is expected to go on floors in 2024.

Advertisement

The revival of Firoz Nadiadwala’s franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana – with Akshay Kumar as the lead. They revealed that Welcome 3 will be the first to go on floors, with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi replacing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor as Uday and Majnu. Now, the latest update is that Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Welcome 3.

As per insiders familiar with the project, Bobby Deol has been roped in to portray a significant character in Welcome 3.

“Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3 – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and now Bobby Deol,” According to a source close to the project, the filmmaker intends to make it one of the most significant and hilarious comic films of the present era.

Welcome 3 is scheduled to commence production in 2024 and will feature the five main male leads, along with leading female actresses joining the cast. “The script warrants the presence of 3 leading ladies and the casting is in progress. Like all films in the franchise, the core comedy of Welcome will derive from the challenges of getting married,” the source added.

The director of the movie “Welcome” remains undisclosed at this time, but insider sources suggest that preparations are quietly underway at Firoz Nadiadwala’s office. Earlier this year, the filmmaker had also shot a promo for “Hera Pheri 3” featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The official announcement of “Hera Pheri 3” is expected after resolving all legal matters.

Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar, who have previously collaborated in Housefull 4, are set to reunite for Housefull 5, scheduled to begin filming this year. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further developments and updates.

Advertisement

Also Read Fardeen Khan’s Friend Discloses Reason Behind Separation with Natasha Madhvani Fardeen Khan, son of Feroz Khan, is facing troubles in his married...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.