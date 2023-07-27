Bollywood Actresses Turn Barbies in New Video; Netizens React

An AI-generated video of Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Rashmika Mandanna reimagined as Barbies has taken the internet by storm. Shared by an Instagram account, Shadygraphics.ai, the video showcases the beauties in their Barbie avatars, leaving netizens in awe. The clip also made its way to Reddit, where users crowned Aishwarya as Bollywood’s Barbie, praising her stunning transformation.

Netizens praised Aishwarya’s Barbie avatar, calling her the “real-life Barbie” and crediting her Miss World win. Alia Bhatt was also appreciated, with users seeing her as a suitable choice for B-Town’s Barbie Girl. However, opinions weren’t as favorable for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Barbie avatar.

The fascination with Bollywood celebrities as Barbies continues to captivate social media users, following the viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from “Om Shanti Om” that referenced Barbie.

Take a look at the post below:

In the world of movies, the Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, directed by Greta Gerwig, was released on July 21. But it’s the AI-generated reimagining of Bollywood divas as Barbies that has garnered significant attention, sparking discussions and admiration from fans worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

An Insta user wrote, “Now I know why Aishwarya won miss world.” “Aishwarya Rai hands hand down the really life Barbie”, commented another one. “Goosebumps when Aishwarya came on as Barbie, (with heart eyes emojis)”, read a comment. “Aishwarya… nobody else (red heart emojis)”, wrote another user. “Aishwarya has won miss world for a reason”, another user commented.

In addition to Instagram users, Reddit users also expressed the sentiment that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the original Barbie of Bollywood. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Omygaawd Aish is looking dreamy like straight out of fairytale tbh better then Margot Robbie and Rashmika Mandana is looking okay too.” “Aishwarya Rai shall always be the OG Barbie,” another Reddit user commented. “I don’t see any competition, Aish is the clear winner for me,” declared one of the many Reddit users.

Following Aishwarya, netizens considered Alia to be the next suitable choice as B-Town’s Barbie Girl. A Reddit user commented, “Aish is obviously the real barbie. Also Alia could make a really good one too.”

