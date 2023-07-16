Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon

Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a Burberry checkered trench coat at Wimbledon.

Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra looked stylish in an ivory suit and white mini skirt.

Wimbledon 2023 was a star-studded event, with many celebrities in attendance.

Celebrities have made their way to the All-England Club in London to attend the finals of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her outfit for the game day, accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja. Likewise, photos have emerged of Nick Jonas and Dr. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, as they arrived at the event.

Sonam Kapoor made a regal courtside statement at the match, donning a Burberry checkered trench coat paired with coordinating tights, black heels, a handbag, and sunglasses. Her hair was elegantly tied in a sleek bun with a center parting, and she completed the look with bold red lipstick. The styling credits for her ensemble go to her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor took to sharing all the intricate details of her look, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee’s resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can’t forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a cheerful selfie from the match, capturing the excitement alongside her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple appeared enthusiastic about the game. Additionally, Sonam posted a brief boomerang clip featuring the tennis players on the field, adding to the fun and lively atmosphere of the event.

In addition to Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities were also spotted attending the Sunday match at Wimbledon. Pictures of Nick Jonas’s arrival at the venue have surfaced on social media. While Nick attended the previous match with his wife Priyanka Chopra, this time he was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

Nick Jonas made a stylish entrance at Wimbledon, donning an elegant ivory suit complemented by a black tie and checkered shirt. Accompanied by Madhu Chopra, who exuded a regal vibe with her ensemble, including a white mini skirt, a red top, and a white blazer. Madhu accessorized her look with pearls, black sunglasses, and comfortable white sneakers.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, was recently spotted returning to Wimbledon alongside her family. Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, they occupied the Royal Box to witness the men’s final match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

