Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Romance Thriving

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s love story continues to thrive as they cherish their time together this summer. The couple first spotted together eight months ago, seems to be going strong, as confirmed by an exclusive source.

The 32-year-old Ines de Ramon and 59-year-old Brad Pitt have spent quality time in Europe, enjoying each other’s company. Their affection for one another is evident to those around them. The insider said “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Brad Pitt, currently stationed in Europe for a Formula One racing movie, has been frequently visited by Ines, who flies in to be with him at Chateau Miraval.

Before finding love with each other, both had notable relationships, including Brad’s high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016 and Ines’ previous marriage to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Since their public debut at a Los Angeles concert in November, their bond has grown stronger. They’ve attended events as a couple, and romantic getaways, like their Cabo San Lucas trip, have been a part of their journey. Their affectionate and flirtatious interactions have charmed observers.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s love story promises to be filled with love and happiness for years to come.

