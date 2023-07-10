Brad Pitt felt “giddy” with excitement driving at Silverstone

Advertisement

In a new movie for Apple TV Plus, a 59-year-old Hollywood actor is portraying a racing driver. The film crew was allowed to shoot at a race track in Northamptonshire, England, during the Formula One British Grand Prix weekend.

Brad, even had the opportunity to drive a modified Formula 2 car around the track in front of the audience in the stands.

Speaking after filming the lap, Brad told Sky Sports News: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve gotta say. And it’s just great to be here, man. We’re just having such a laugh, such a laugh. Time of my life … It’s just all been great.

The vibe is amazing, you know that but just to be a part of it in this way and to tell our story and everyone has been really cool with us. So all the teams have opened their doors for us … Everyone has been really, really amazing that we can do this and it’s going to be really good.”

He added of his lap around the track: “It’s really humbling. I don’t know if you can call mine a hot lap, I’d call it kind of a warm lap. I’ve taken a few tours unintentionally you know through the grass. But it’s been such a high …

“I really wasn’t [nervous] I mean the guys really prepared me well and just a couple of corners I can see the stands but you know on the straights you kinda have a little bit of time to kind of look around. But no, I’m really focused on the lines and what we’re trying to create in these moments.”

Brad went on to say: “I wanna say for all the arm chair experts out there, you gotta give us a little breathing room, if you see any spin outs or something that looks like it’s a stall … it’s by design.”