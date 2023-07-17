Brad Pitt spotted with Daniel Craig and Royals at Wimbledon final

Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, and other celebrities watched the men’s Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband were among the celebs and royals on Centre Court to watch Alcaraz’s stunning victory over tournament favorite Djokovic.

In a grey t-shirt, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…” star cut a relaxed figure. The actor’s gorgeous sunglasses complemented his stunning appearance.

Hugh Jackman and his wife were also seen watching the game from the players’ box. Daniel Craig, the actor who plays James Bond, and his lovely wife Rachel Weisz were also photographed at Wimbledon.

Actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Ariana Grande were among those in attendance to cheer on their favorite tennis players. During the game, the two were seen getting cozy.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and King Felipe of Spain were in the Royal Box with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Kate looked stunning in a green gown as she presented the trophy to the new Wimbledon men’s champion. She also handed up the runner-up shield to Novak Djokovic.