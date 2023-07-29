Brad Pitt stops formula one movie production

Brad Pitt’s Formula One movie halted due to SAG strike.

Pitt supports strike, hopes movie can resume soon.

Strike has had significant impact on Hollywood.

Brad Pitt has stopped production on his Formula One movie, titled “Apex.” The movie was being produced by Apple Studios and Plan B Entertainment, and it was set to star Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport.

The production was halted due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). The strike began in May 2023, and it has affected production on a number of Hollywood movies and TV shows.

Pitt is a member of SAG, and he has said that he is “solidly behind” the strike. He has also said that he is “disappointed” that the production of “Apex” has been halted, but he understands that the strike is important.

It is unclear when production on “Apex” will resume. However, Pitt has said that he is “committed” to the project, and he hopes that it will be able to move forward soon.

The strike has had a significant impact on the Hollywood industry. It has caused delays in the production of many movies and TV shows, and it has also led to job losses. The strike is still ongoing, and it is unclear when it will end.

