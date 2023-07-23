Bride-to-be Joey King’s Napa Valley Bachelorette Party

King wore a white veil and a chic halterneck dress.

Joey King, the 23-year-old actress best known for her roles in The Kissing Booth and Bullet Train, recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Napa Valley, California.

She shared photos from the event on Instagram, showing herself wearing a white veil and a chic halterneck dress. She also posed with her friends and family, who were all dressed up for the occasion.

King’s bachelorette party was clearly a lot of fun. She and her friends enjoyed wine tasting, hiking, and spending time in nature. They also had a bonfire and roasted marshmallows. King seemed to be having a great time, and she even posted a photo of herself with a sign that said “I’m getting married!”

King is engaged to Steven Piet, a director and producer. They got engaged in September 2022. The couple has not yet announced a wedding date.

King’s bachelorette party looks like it was a lot of fun! She and her friends seemed to be having a great time, and she clearly looked happy and excited to be getting married.

